TV
July 2, 2024 / 8:35 AM

'Evil' alum Patrick Brammall to star in Apple TV+ series 'The Dispatcher'

By Karen Butler
Patrick Brammall is set to star in the new thriller "The Dispatcher." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
July 2 (UPI) -- Evil and Colin From Accounts alum Patrick Brammall has signed on to star in the new Apple TV+ series, The Dispatcher.

The six-episode thriller is set in Australia and based on Ryan David Jahn's book of the same name.

"Police detective Ian Hunt's life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost."

Brammall's wife, American Auto alum Harriet Dyer, posted screenshots of media coverage of his new job, as well as photos of him, on her Instagram Story Monday, commenting, "Proud wife," "Get It" and "You da best."

Evil is now in its fourth and final season on Paramount+

