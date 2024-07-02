'Sandman' adds Indya Moore, Jack Gleeson to Season 2

1 of 5 | Indya Moore will play Wanda in "The Sandman" Season 2. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced nine new cast members for The Sandman Season 2. Ruairi O'Connor (The Morning Show), Indya Moore (Pose), Ann Skelly (The Nevers), Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Freddie Fox (The Great), Laurence O'Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) and Steve Coogan (The Trip) have joined the fantasy drama. Advertisement

The actors join returning stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley and Stephen Fry.

The Sandman is based on the Neil Gaiman comic book of the same name. Season 2 will see Morpheus (Sturridge), the King of Dreams, face off with "the formidable rulers of Hell, Asgard, Faerie, and the realms beyond," executive producer Allan Heinberg told Netflix's Tudum.

"Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider-sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless."

The new casting is as follows:

Ruairi O'Connor as Orpheus, a poet, musician, oracle, and the only child of Dream and the muse Calliope

Freddie Fox as Loki, the god of chaos

Clive Russell as Odin, the father of Thor and blood-brother of Loki

Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, the storm god

Ann Skelly and Douglas Booth as Nuala and Cluracan, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie

Jack Gleeson as Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie

Indya Moore as Wanda, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm

Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless's Prodigal brother

New faces are entering The Dreaming. Meet The Sandman's Orpheus, Wanda, Nuala, Cluarcan, Loki, Thor, Odin, Puck and Barnabas. Learn more about these new characters on https://t.co/62VAd9Xpz6: https://t.co/c7wKKYJ2Ed pic.twitter.com/i54xBLTRfk— The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 2, 2024

Adrian Lester, Esmé Creed-Miles and Barry Sloane were previously announced to join the cast.

The Sandman resumed production in November 2023. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 2.