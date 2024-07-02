1 of 5 | "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington will star in "Industry" Season 3. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of Industry Season 3. The network shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring new cast member Kit Harington, an actor best known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones. Advertisement

Industry is a drama series created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The show follows a group of young bankers as they navigate the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fueled blitz of Pierpoint & Co., an international bank in London.

Harington will play Henry Muck, the leader of a green tech energy company. Other new cast members include Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.

Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji return to star.

HBO shared first-look photos for Season 3 in May.

Industry Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and premiere Aug. 11 on HBO and Max.