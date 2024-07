1 of 5 | Lisa Rinna will appear as a guest judge in "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- World of Wonder has announced the guest judges for Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World Season 2. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, writer and comedian Samantha Bee, musician Charlotte Cardin, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 contestant Ra'Jah O'Hara and fashion designer Kirk Pickersgill will appear in the new season. Advertisement

World of Wonder released a trailer featuring the celebrity guest judges Tuesday.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor will return as resident judges, with Sarain Fox to appear as a guest judge in multiple episodes.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race that features past contestants from the international Drag Race family. Season 2 will feature nine returning queens, including Alexis Mateo and Eureka!

The new season will premiere July 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

