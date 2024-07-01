Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2024 / 12:06 PM

The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix

By Jessica Inman
Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, from left to right, appear in "Suits" Season 9, which began streaming Monday on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, from left to right, appear in "Suits" Season 9, which began streaming Monday on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The ninth and final season of widely-acclaimed series Suits was released Monday on Netflix.

The show, which originally aired on USA Network, follows a man who quit school but still somehow snags a lawyer associate job.

Advertisement

"The final season of Suits centers on the evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht)," Netflix officials said in a summary. "After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the person who's most important to him: Donna."

"As the season progresses, the core characters' personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be," officials said.

Season 9 stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl, and also includes a guest appearance by Patrick J. Adams, who played Michael James Ross in Seasons 1-7.

Advertisement

Suits initially ran between 2011 and 2019, but gained massive popularity after its Netflix debut in 2023. Viewers spent 3.674 billion minutes streaming the show that first week.

"A lot of people are going, 'Well, where did it come from? And how come people have come back to the show and made it in the cultural conversation again?'" said former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel at a reunion. "I'm thinking, 'What took you all so long?' I mean, we know how great this show was. And it was very successful at USA Network."

He credits the program's continued success to the characters.

"There's something to a show that you get to experience over time. And I think that was one of the things that people found again."

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, portrayed Rachel Elizabeth Zane on the series in Seasons 1-7.

NBC is developing a Suits spinoff, Suits L.A., starring Stephen Amell.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
TV // 5 hours ago
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's "Michael" was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
TV // 5 hours ago
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- "Interview with the Vampire" star Sam Reid told UPI his character Lestat will forever feel connected to Claudia and Louis, even as they all attempt to destroy each other.
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
TV // 1 day ago
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, "Chicago Med."
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
June 29 (UPI) -- "Last Man on Earth" and "Clone High" alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, "The Four Seasons."
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, "The Big Door Prize," on Apple TV+.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
TV // 3 days ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
June 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star as Dexter's boss in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin."
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
TV // 4 days ago
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
June 27 (UPI) -- "Ashoka" and "Men in Black" actress Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast for Netflix's new "Terminator: Zero" anime series.
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
TV // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to open Sunday's BET Awards ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement