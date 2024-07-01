The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix

1 of 5 | Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, from left to right, appear in "Suits" Season 9, which began streaming Monday on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The ninth and final season of widely-acclaimed series Suits was released Monday on Netflix. The show, which originally aired on USA Network, follows a man who quit school but still somehow snags a lawyer associate job. Advertisement

"The final season of Suits centers on the evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht)," Netflix officials said in a summary. "After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the person who's most important to him: Donna."

"As the season progresses, the core characters' personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be," officials said.

Season 9 stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl, and also includes a guest appearance by Patrick J. Adams, who played Michael James Ross in Seasons 1-7.

Advertisement

Suits initially ran between 2011 and 2019, but gained massive popularity after its Netflix debut in 2023. Viewers spent 3.674 billion minutes streaming the show that first week.

"A lot of people are going, 'Well, where did it come from? And how come people have come back to the show and made it in the cultural conversation again?'" said former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel at a reunion. "I'm thinking, 'What took you all so long?' I mean, we know how great this show was. And it was very successful at USA Network."

He credits the program's continued success to the characters.

"There's something to a show that you get to experience over time. And I think that was one of the things that people found again."

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, portrayed Rachel Elizabeth Zane on the series in Seasons 1-7.

NBC is developing a Suits spinoff, Suits L.A., starring Stephen Amell.