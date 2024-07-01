Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2024 / 1:50 PM

Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries

By Jessica Inman
Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office
Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office

July 1 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, who was convicted of faking her own 2016 abduction, will share her version of events in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries.

Papini originally claimed that she'd been kidnapped while on a jog. She said her captors spoke Spanish, branded her, and forced her to use a litter box.

Advertisement

She received an 18-month prison sentence in 2022.

"Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for years after her return without regard for the harm she caused others," officials said at the time. "As a result, state and federal investigators devoted limited resources to Papini's case for nearly four years before they independently learned the truth: that she was not kidnapped or tortured."

Her story has inspired the 2023 Lifetime movie, Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself and a Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

That Hulu title had 3.6 million views within a week of its June release, Variety reports.

"With unprecedented access to Sherri's family and friends -- as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance -- this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn't what it seemed," a Hulu summary reads.

Advertisement

"While many perspectives have been told, there is one point of view that the world hadn't heard and that is from Sherri herself," said Investigation Discovery president Jason Sarlanis. "Investigation Discovery will present a new side of Sherri Papini's case, told by her in her own words."

The documentary is now in production and will premiere in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
July 1 (UPI) -- The ninth and final season of widely-acclaimed series "Suits" is available to stream on Netflix.
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
TV // 6 hours ago
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's "Michael" was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
TV // 7 hours ago
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- "Interview with the Vampire" star Sam Reid told UPI his character Lestat will forever feel connected to Claudia and Louis, even as they all attempt to destroy each other.
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
TV // 2 days ago
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, "Chicago Med."
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
June 29 (UPI) -- "Last Man on Earth" and "Clone High" alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, "The Four Seasons."
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, "The Big Door Prize," on Apple TV+.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 3 days ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
TV // 4 days ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
June 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star as Dexter's boss in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin."
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
TV // 4 days ago
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
June 27 (UPI) -- "Ashoka" and "Men in Black" actress Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast for Netflix's new "Terminator: Zero" anime series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement