Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries

Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office

July 1 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, who was convicted of faking her own 2016 abduction, will share her version of events in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries. Papini originally claimed that she'd been kidnapped while on a jog. She said her captors spoke Spanish, branded her, and forced her to use a litter box.

She received an 18-month prison sentence in 2022.

"Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for years after her return without regard for the harm she caused others," officials said at the time. "As a result, state and federal investigators devoted limited resources to Papini's case for nearly four years before they independently learned the truth: that she was not kidnapped or tortured."

Her story has inspired the 2023 Lifetime movie, Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself and a Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

That Hulu title had 3.6 million views within a week of its June release, Variety reports.

"With unprecedented access to Sherri's family and friends -- as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance -- this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn't what it seemed," a Hulu summary reads.

"While many perspectives have been told, there is one point of view that the world hadn't heard and that is from Sherri herself," said Investigation Discovery president Jason Sarlanis. "Investigation Discovery will present a new side of Sherri Papini's case, told by her in her own words."

The documentary is now in production and will premiere in 2025.