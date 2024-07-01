Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2024 / 7:10 AM

'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat

By Karen Butler
Sam Reid's "Interview with the Vampire" wrapped up its second season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of AMC
1 of 3 | Sam Reid's "Interview with the Vampire" wrapped up its second season on Sunday. Photo courtesy of AMC

NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- Interview with the Vampire star Sam Reid says his character Lestat will forever feel bonded to Claudia and Louis, even as they all attempt to destroy each other.

"They're his family, regardless of what's happened," Reid, 37, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I think it's just pure, pure love."

Advertisement

Season 2 of the decades-spanning, horror-romance wrapped up Sunday on AMC, but the adaptation of the late Anne Rice's best-selling novels has already been renewed for a third season.

The show follows on-off vampire lovers Lestat and Louis (Jacob Anderson) and their adopted, eternal teen daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayles) as they feed on humans and enjoy high society life in New Orleans, starting in the early 20th century.

Advertisement

Eric Bogosian plays Daniel, the modern-day biographer in San Francisco to whom Louis recounts the events of his life.

The cast also includes Assad Zaman as Louis' current partner Armand and Ben Daniels as Santiago, an undead theater actor who sees Louis as an abomination for trying to kill Lestat and making a child immortal.

"I'm always excited to explore anything that Rolin writes," Reid said of show-runner Rolin Jones.

"It's always wonderful when the scripts come out and you see how he's wrapping things up and I think the conclusion of this season is just so beautiful," he added. "I just love Episode 8 and I was excited to see how it unfolded, really."

Editor's note: Spoilers ahead.

Episode 7 of Season 2 saw Louis and Claudia tortured as they were tried in Paris for their alleged crimes in front of a vampire council and a human audience that thinks it is watching a play.

The episode also featured the long-awaited return of Lestat, newly restored and thirsty for revenge after Louis and Claudia poisoned him, slit his throat and locked him in a trunk.

After Claudia is sentenced to death, she threatens to haunt and kill everyone in attendance, then is executed by sunlight exposure.

Advertisement

Louis' punishment was to be placed in a morgue drawer and starved to death.

Episode 8 shows Lestat rescuing Louis, Louis burning down Santiago's theater with a coven of vampires dying inside and Lestat reflecting on how his erratic demeanor drove Louis into Armand's arms.

It also depicts Daniel -- who is revealed to be a vampire sired by Armand and whose book becomes a best-seller -- telling Louis that Armand has been lying to him for more than 75 years about Lestat's role in saving his life.

Louis then heads to New Orleans to reunite with Lestat, who is just about to go on tour as a rock musician.

The vampires emotionally mourn Claudia's death, but part ways in the end.

"They're both obsessed with each other, I suppose," Reid said of Lestat and Louis.

"Being a vampire is hard and Lestat sees Louis as someone who could really do this," he added.

"It's not easy to live like this. You can either become more horrendous or you go insane. I think [Lestat] saw potential in Louis, as well as falling in love with him, but they ended up hurting each other more than helping each other. It's kind of soulmate stuff. They both know, deep down, it could be amazing -- if they could just get their act together."

Advertisement

Reid -- who is also known for his roles in Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club -- has inhabited Lestat for nearly three years now, but he acknowledges it's still challenging to wrap his head around who the manipulative vampire is and why he does what he does.

"i love him as a character and I love what Rice wrote, but I think it would be a mistake to fully understand and to fully rationalize every decision that he makes because they are supernatural beings and monsters," Reid said.

"There's a level of chaos that comes with being a supernatural being that I don't think you can ever fully empathize with as a human."

Luckily, Reid has Rice's texts to consult as he is creating his performance.

"To be able to go back to source material and a primary reference, to continue to interrogate and discover who [the characters] are is extraordinary," Reid said. "I go back [to the books] a lot, very regularly."

Amazing locations, sets and costumes also help Reid do his work.

"You put the costumes on, the contact lenses on and you're forced to walk a specific way, to move in a specific way," he said. "The show is incredibly transporting."

Advertisement

Although the series is filmed in and around Prague, native Australian Reid didn't get much free time to check out the Czech city.

"I didn't spend a huge amount of time outside because we live on these weird, night-time schedules," Reid said.

"You don't spend too much time exploring because you mostly sleep during the day and then everything is closed by the time you wake up."

AMC is also the home of such adaptations as Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches and the upcoming Anne Rice's The Talamasca.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
TV // 42 minutes ago
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's "Michael" was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
TV // 1 day ago
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, "Chicago Med."
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
TV // 1 day ago
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
June 29 (UPI) -- "Last Man on Earth" and "Clone High" alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, "The Four Seasons."
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, "The Big Door Prize," on Apple TV+.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
TV // 3 days ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
June 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star as Dexter's boss in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin."
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
TV // 3 days ago
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
June 27 (UPI) -- "Ashoka" and "Men in Black" actress Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast for Netflix's new "Terminator: Zero" anime series.
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
TV // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to open Sunday's BET Awards ceremony.
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
TV // 4 days ago
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
June 27 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" alum Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in ITV's six-part thriller, "Cold Water."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement