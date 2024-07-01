Advertisement
July 1, 2024 / 7:51 AM

Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson hosted the gala at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

By Karen Butler
Killer Mike accepts the award for Album of the Year onstage during the 2024 BET Awards live telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Killer Mike accepts the award for Album of the Year onstage during the 2024 BET Awards live telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's Michael was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which Megan Thee Stallion opened with performances of her hits "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At."

Other highlights include Usher accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award and Will Smith premiering his new song, "You Can Make It."

Usher also took home the prize for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year trophy.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign was voted Best Group and Lil Durk featuring J. Cole's "All My Life" won for Best Collaboration.

Tyla scored the Best New Artist trophy, Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award and Kendrick Lamar earned the Best Male Hip Hop Artist accolade.

Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" won for Best Music Video and the Viewer's Choice Award went to Beyonce for "Texas Hold 'Em."

Bob Marley: One Love was deemed Best Movie, Denzel Washington Best Actor and Regina King Best Actress.

Blue Ivy Carter -- daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z -- won the Young Stars Award.

WNBA star Angel Reese won the Sportswoman of the Year honor and NBA icon Jalen Brunson picked up the Sportsman of the Year prize.

Usher, Ice Spice walk the red carpet at 2024 BET Awards

Usher arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. Usher was honored with the lifetime achievement award. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

