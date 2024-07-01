Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards

1 of 6 | Killer Mike accepts the award for Album of the Year onstage during the 2024 BET Awards live telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's Michael was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which Megan Thee Stallion opened with performances of her hits "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At."

Other highlights include Usher accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award and Will Smith premiering his new song, "You Can Make It."

Usher also took home the prize for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year, while SZA won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year trophy.

Will Smith debuted his new song at the BET Awards. From Fresh Prince to music royalty, he showed us why he's always been a legend. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/2ZY1pihbKh— BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign was voted Best Group and Lil Durk featuring J. Cole's "All My Life" won for Best Collaboration.

Tyla scored the Best New Artist trophy, Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award and Kendrick Lamar earned the Best Male Hip Hop Artist accolade.

Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" won for Best Music Video and the Viewer's Choice Award went to Beyonce for "Texas Hold 'Em."

Bob Marley: One Love was deemed Best Movie, Denzel Washington Best Actor and Regina King Best Actress.

Blue Ivy Carter -- daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z -- won the Young Stars Award.

WNBA star Angel Reese won the Sportswoman of the Year honor and NBA icon Jalen Brunson picked up the Sportsman of the Year prize.

