Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2024 / 3:42 PM

Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix series 'Sirens'

By Annie Martin
Julianne Moore will star in the Netflix dark comedy "Sirens." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Julianne Moore will star in the Netflix dark comedy "Sirens." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the cast of the new series Sirens.

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus Season 2) and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon Season 1) will star in the upcoming dark comedy.

Advertisement

Sirens hails from Maid creator, writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, and is based on her play Elemeno Pea.

"Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a creepy relationship with her boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention," an official description reads.

The show takes place "over the course of one explosive weekend at a lavish beach estate."

Sirens is executive produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie, with Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) as director and executive producer.

Moore's most recent TV role was Mary Villiers in the Starz series Mary & George.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Richard Gere joins spy thriller 'The Agency'
TV // 1 hour ago
Richard Gere joins spy thriller 'The Agency'
July 1 (UPI) -- Richard Gere will star with Michael Fassbender in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "The Agency."
'Cobra Kai' trailer shows Daniel discover Mr. Miyagi's buried secrets
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' trailer shows Daniel discover Mr. Miyagi's buried secrets
July 1 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 will premiere on Netflix in July, the first part of the show's three-part final season.
Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries
TV // 2 hours ago
Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries
July 1 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, who was convicted of faking her own 2016 abduction, will share her version of events in a new docuseries.
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
TV // 3 hours ago
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
July 1 (UPI) -- The ninth and final season of widely-acclaimed series "Suits" is available to stream on Netflix.
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
TV // 8 hours ago
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's "Michael" was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
TV // 8 hours ago
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- "Interview with the Vampire" star Sam Reid told UPI his character Lestat will forever feel connected to Claudia and Louis, even as they all attempt to destroy each other.
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
TV // 2 days ago
Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'
June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, "Chicago Med."
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
June 29 (UPI) -- "Last Man on Earth" and "Clone High" alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, "The Four Seasons."
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, "The Big Door Prize," on Apple TV+.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 3 days ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement