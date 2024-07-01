Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix series 'Sirens'

1 of 5 | Julianne Moore will star in the Netflix dark comedy "Sirens." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the cast of the new series Sirens. Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus Season 2) and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon Season 1) will star in the upcoming dark comedy. Advertisement

Sirens hails from Maid creator, writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, and is based on her play Elemeno Pea.

"Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a creepy relationship with her boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention," an official description reads.

The show takes place "over the course of one explosive weekend at a lavish beach estate."

Sirens is executive produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie, with Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) as director and executive producer.

Moore's most recent TV role was Mary Villiers in the Starz series Mary & George.