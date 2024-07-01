Richard Gere joins spy thriller 'The Agency'

1 of 5 | Richard Gere will have a series regular role in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "The Agency." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Richard Gere has joined the cast of the new series The Agency. Paramount+ with Showtime announced in a press release Monday that Gere, 74, will star in the upcoming spy political thriller. Advertisement

Gere joins previously announced stars Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright.

The Agency is based on the French drama The Bureau. The show follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London station.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage," an official synopsis reads.

Gere will play Bosko, "the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent."

"Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Showtime's latest thriller."

Advertisement

Gere is known for such films as An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman and Internal Affairs. He made his starring TV debut in the BBC Two series MotherFatherSon.

The Agency is in production in London. The series is commissioned by Showtime Studios and produced in association with 101 Studios, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov as executive producers.