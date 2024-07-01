Trending
July 1, 2024 / 2:35 PM

'Cobra Kai' trailer shows Daniel discover Mr. Miyagi's buried secrets

By Annie Martin
William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio return to star in "Cobra Kai" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio return to star in "Cobra Kai" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season.

The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 6, Part 1 on Monday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Cobra Kai is comedy-drama series that is a sequel to the Karate Kid films. Macchio and Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, now adults who train a new group of young people in karate.

Season 6 opens with the Cobra Kai dojo deciding if they will compete in the Sekai Taikai karate world championships after being eliminated from the Valley.

Meanwhile, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) resurfaces after faking his death and escaping from prison.

The trailer also shows Daniel (Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) discover more buried secrets from Mr. Miyagi, played by late actor Pat Morita in the Karate Kid films.

Other cast members include Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien.

Cobra Kai's sixth and final season will be split into three parts.

Series co-creator Jon Hurwitz previously told UPI in an interview that the finale will leave room for possible spinoffs.

