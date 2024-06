Will Forte has landed one of the lead roles in the Netflix remake of the 1981 movie "The Four Seasons." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Last Man on Earth and Clone High alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, The Four Seasons. The cast also includes previously announced stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen. Advertisement

Production is to begin later this year on the remake of the 1981 film of the same name, which was written and directed by Alan Alda, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett.

Like the movie, the series will follow three couples who vacation together during the winter, spring, summer and fall.

'Mean Girls': Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey attend premiere in NYC