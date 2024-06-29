Advertisement
TV
June 29, 2024 / 2:22 PM

Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'

By Karen Butler
The ninth season of "Chicago Med" will reportedly be Dominic Rains' last. Photo courtesy of NBC
The ninth season of "Chicago Med" will reportedly be Dominic Rains' last. Photo courtesy of NBC

June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, Chicago Med.

EW.com and Deadline reported the news Friday.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether Rains might return as a guest star on the medical drama at some point.

The May 24 Season 9 finale saw Dr. Marcel take a break after a young patient died and the boy's father committed suicide.

Rains has not publicly discussed his exit from the show.

Rains' other credits include Burn Country, Captain America: The Winter Solider and General Hospital.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
TV // 2 hours ago
Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Four Seasons'
June 29 (UPI) -- "Last Man on Earth" and "Clone High" alum Will Forte has signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy series, "The Four Seasons."
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+
June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, "The Big Door Prize," on Apple TV+.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 1 day ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
TV // 2 days ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
June 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star as Dexter's boss in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin."
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
TV // 2 days ago
Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast
June 27 (UPI) -- "Ashoka" and "Men in Black" actress Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast for Netflix's new "Terminator: Zero" anime series.
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
TV // 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion to open Sunday's BET Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to open Sunday's BET Awards ceremony.
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
TV // 2 days ago
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
June 27 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" alum Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in ITV's six-part thriller, "Cold Water."
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
TV // 2 days ago
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
NEW YORK, June 27 (UPI) -- Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith told UPI they love feeling like honorary members of many fans' families, thanks to their beloved sitcoms "That '70s Show" and its sequel, "That '90s Show."
Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee find uncommon chemistry in 'Atypical Family'
TV // 2 days ago
Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee find uncommon chemistry in 'Atypical Family'
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- Netflix K-drama "The Atypical Family," which concluded its first season earlier this month, has found an audience with its unique blend of rom-com tropes, supernatural elements, social commentary and satire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Comedian, 'Roseanne' alum Martin Mull dead at 80
Comedian, 'Roseanne' alum Martin Mull dead at 80
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement