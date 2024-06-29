Dominic Rains leaving 'Chicago Med'

The ninth season of "Chicago Med" will reportedly be Dominic Rains' last. Photo courtesy of NBC

June 29 (UPI) -- Dominic Rains, who has played trauma surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since 2019, will not return for Season 10 of the NBC drama, Chicago Med. EW.com and Deadline reported the news Friday. Advertisement

It is unclear whether Rains might return as a guest star on the medical drama at some point.

The May 24 Season 9 finale saw Dr. Marcel take a break after a young patient died and the boy's father committed suicide.

Rains has not publicly discussed his exit from the show.

Rains' other credits include Burn Country, Captain America: The Winter Solider and General Hospital.