June 29, 2024 / 12:43 PM

No Season 3 for Chris O'Dowd's 'Big Door Prize' on Apple TV+

By Karen Butler
Chris O'Dowd's "The Big Door Prize" has been canceled after two seasons on Apple TV+. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Chris O'Dowd's "The Big Door Prize" has been canceled after two seasons on Apple TV+. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- There will be no third season for Chris O'Dowd's sci-fi comedy, The Big Door Prize, on Apple TV+.

The show, which wrapped up its second season earlier this month, is based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name.

It follows the good people of the small American town of Deerfield as they react to the arrival of the mysterious Morpho machine, which supposedly reveals the residents' true potential when they input their Social Security numbers and fingerprints.

O'Dowd plays Dusty, a teacher who was perfectly happy with his life until the machine suggests this is the best he is capable of doing.

When his childhood sweetheart, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), learns her destiny is to become "royalty," her imagination runs wild, her regrets about the past start to bubble up and unmet expectations strain their long marriage, prompting them to separate.

Also thrown into turmoil by the Morpho's power of suggestion are their daughter, Trina (Djouliet Amara), her boyfriend, Jacob (Sammy Fourlas), local restaurateur Giorgio (Josh Segarra), his new girlfriend, Nat (Mary Holland), and town priest Father Reuben (Damon Gupton).

