June 27, 2024 / 7:44 AM

'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries

By Karen Butler
Andrew Lincoln is set to star in the new ITV miniseries, Cold Water." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Andrew Lincoln is set to star in the new ITV miniseries, Cold Water." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in ITV's six-part thriller, Cold Water.

Filming is slated to start later this year in Scotland.

Written and executive produced by playwright David Ireland, the program will co-star Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma and Eve Myles.

"Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live -- the countryside or the city?" Ireland said in a statement on Thursday.

"Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller. I was delighted when [production company] Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it. And I'm amazed we've managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating."

Lincoln played hero Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead and its spin-off, The Ones Who Live.

In Cold Water, he will play John, "a repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad," ITV said in a press release.

"When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible."

