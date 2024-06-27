'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries

1 of 3 | Andrew Lincoln is set to star in the new ITV miniseries, Cold Water." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star in ITV's six-part thriller, Cold Water. Filming is slated to start later this year in Scotland. Advertisement

Written and executive produced by playwright David Ireland, the program will co-star Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma and Eve Myles.

"Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live -- the countryside or the city?" Ireland said in a statement on Thursday.

"Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller. I was delighted when [production company] Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it. And I'm amazed we've managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating."

Lincoln played hero Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead and its spin-off, The Ones Who Live.

In Cold Water, he will play John, "a repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad," ITV said in a press release.

"When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible."

Advertisement