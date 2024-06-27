Rosario Dawson joins 'Terminator: Zero' anime voice cast

1 of 5 | Rosario Dawson has signed on for a voice role in the Netflix anime series, "Terminator: Zero." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Ashoka and Men in Black actress Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast for Netflix's new Terminator: Zero anime series. The ensemble will also include Timothy Olyphant, Andre Holland, Ann Dowd and Sonoya Mizuno.

Scheduled to premiere on Aug. 29, the eight-episode series is part of the Terminator cinematic universe, but will follow new characters.

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."