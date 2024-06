1 of 4 | Megan Thee Stallion is set to open the BET Awards ceremony on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to open Sunday's BET Awards ceremony. She joins a lineup that will include Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla and Victoria Monét. Advertisement

Taraji P. Henson is to host the event where Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Drake leads the field with seven BET Awards nominations.

Nicki Minaj is up for three prizes.

Megan Thee Stallion's third studio album, Megan, goes on sale Friday.

