'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives

1 of 5 | Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp star in "That '90s Show." Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEW YORK, June 27 (UPI) -- Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith say they love feeling like honorary members of many fans' families, thanks to their beloved sitcoms That '70s Show and its sequel, That '90s Show. Part 2 of That '90s Show premieres Thursday on Netflix, while Part 3 is expected to debut Oct. 24. Advertisement

Rupp and Smith return as Kitty and Red Forman, a Wisconsin couple looking out for their teen granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her friends, played by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

"We shoot the show live and, at the end of that evening of shooting, we sign autographs," Rupp, 73, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"I get a lot of, 'I grew up with you!' By the end of the line of autographs, I feel like I'm 185 years old, but [the people] have big smiles on their faces," she said. "I know I was in their living room for eight years. There's a very lovely thing about this job."

Smith, 80, agreed.

"We're very fortunate that we're playing characters that can and do have a direct effect on people and their lives," he said.

"There's been a number of times that I've had someone say, 'I didn't get along that well with my dad, but we really kind of bonded over your show,' and, 'You and and Kitty were our favorite characters.'"

When Rupp teased him about fans just being polite by saying the screen couple is their favorite part of the show, Smith replied, "People hunt me down at baseball games."

Leia is the daughter of Kitty and Red's son, That '70s Show character Eric Forman (Topher Grace), and his wife Donna (Laura Prepon).

Grace, Prepon and their That '70s Show cast mates Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Don Stark (Bob) and Tommy Chong (Leo) all guest-starred in Part 1 of That '90s Show.

Advertisement

Seth Green, Wayne Knight, Will Forte, Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison will also be seen in Part 2.

Rupp said she was most excited to see the show -- which largely takes place in the basement of Kitty and Red's house -- open up to include more characters in the latest episodes.

"You see a lot of the characters that live in Point Place, people that were in That '70s Show," she added. "You see a lot of the people in the town. The world is a little bit bigger with the different families of different kids. They've really kind of expanded things."

Smith said he enjoyed working with all of the guest stars.

"We've had a few new people. Wayne Knight was on [the show] and Will Forte is a new character," he said.

"Will was one of the writers on That '70s Show. But, then, we've also had people that were on That '70s Show come back playing the same characters."

Advertisement

Rupp said the cast and creative teams of That '90s Show work hard to please nostalgic fans of the original show -- which aired 1998 to 2006 -- because they are likely watching with their own children or grandchildren now.

But the show also introduces new characters in fresh situations in a different era to appeal to a broader audience.

"There's kind of a mix and match happening," she said. "That '90s Show is very much its own show. It has to be. The kids are different. They bring so much new to this show. Wait until you see them -- the giant leap that they've taken this season from the first season is amazing. They're at that age where each year makes a huge difference."

Rupp said most of her younger co-stars are also getting more comfortable filming in front of live audiences each week.

"They're talented people entering into a new situation," she said.

"I don't think any of them had dealt with audiences before and that's a special aspect of situation comedy," Rupp added. "It really changes things when you come out, you rehearse your scenes and then you get out there in front of people, as opposed to a single-camera [show] where you have no idea how the audience is responding."