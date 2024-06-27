Trending
June 27, 2024 / 10:36 AM

'Slow Horses' Season 4 gets photo, September premiere date

By Annie Martin
Gary Oldman reprises Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 4. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Gary Oldman reprises Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 4. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 27 (UPI) -- Slow Horses will return for a fourth season in September.

Apple TV+ shared a first-look photo and premiere date, Sept. 4, for Season 4 on Thursday.

Slow Horses is a spy drama based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. Season 4 adapts Spook Street, the fourth novel in Herron's series.

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects known as the Slow Horses.

Season 4 opens with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations."

Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce also star, with Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis to join the cast.

Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 4.

Slow Horses was renewed for Season 5 in January.

