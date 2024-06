1 of 5 | Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star in "Dexter: Original Sin." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. Deadline reported Thursday that Gellar, 47, will guest star as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan's new boss, in the Paramount+ with Showtime series. Advertisement

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the Showtime series Dexter, which had an eight-season run from 2006 to 2013. Patrick Gibson will play a young Dexter Morgan, the vigilante serial killer portrayed by Michael C. Hall in the original show.

Gellar joins Gibson and previously announced stars Christian Slater (Dexter's adoptive father, Harry) and Molly Brown (Dexter's sister Debra).

Other cast members include Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Gellar's casting.

"Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey, among others," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and COO, Showtime. "We're thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise."

Advertisement

Gellar recently starred in the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. Her previous TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ringer and The Crazy Ones.