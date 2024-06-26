Trending
AMC orders third season of 'Interview with the Vampire'

By Karen Butler
Jacob Anderson's "Interview with the Vampire" will return for a third season on AMC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 26 (UPI) -- AMC has ordered a third season of its horror romance, Interview with the Vampire.

Season 2 -- starring Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels -- wraps up Sunday.

The show is executive produced by Mark Johnson; creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones; Mark Taylor; and Christopher Rice, son of Anne Rice, the late author upon whose bestsellers inspired the series.

"When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there's a show as good as Interview on the other end," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement Wednesday.

"What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark [Johnson], as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can't wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do."

AMC is also the home of such adaptations as Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches and the upcoming Anne Rice's The Talamasca.

