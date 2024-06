"Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World" will return for a second season on WOW Presents Plus in July. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

June 26 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced the cast of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World Season 2 on Wednesday. Canada's Drag Race is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race featuring past contestants from the international Drag Race family. Season 2 will feature nine returning queens. Advertisement

The new season will premiere July 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

The queens of Canada's Drag Race Season 2 are:

Alexis Mateo; 44, United States (Drag Race Season 3, All Stars Season 1, 5)

Cheryl; 30, Britain (Drag Race UK Season 1, Drag Race UK vs The World Season 1)

Eureka!; 33, United States (Drag Race Season 9, 10, All Stars Season 6)

Kennedy Davenport; 43, United States (Drag Race Season 7, All Stars Season 3)

La Kahena; 31, France (Drag Race France Season 1)

Le Fil; Britain (Drag Race UK Season 4)

Lemon; 28, Canada (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, Drag Race UK vs The World Season 1)

Miss Fiercalicious; 27, Canada (Canada's Drag Race Season 3)

Tynomi Banks; 42, Canada (Canada's Drag Race Season 1)

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor will return on the judges panel, with Sarain Fox of Canada's Drag Race to appear as a guest judge in multiple episodes. Other special guests will be announced at a later date.

The full Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World cast will attend RuPaul's DragCon LA in July.

