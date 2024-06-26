Trending
TV
June 26, 2024 / 12:50 PM

'Tulsa King' Season 2 gets teaser, September premiere date

By Annie Martin
Sylvester Stallone will reprise Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King" Season 2. Photo by Brian Douglas/Paramount+
1 of 5 | Sylvester Stallone will reprise Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King" Season 2. Photo by Brian Douglas/Paramount+

June 26 (UPI) -- Tulsa King will return for a second season on Paramount+ in September.

Paramount+ shared a teaser trailer and Sept. 15 premiere date for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Tulsa King is a crime comedy-drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo who reestablishes himself in Tulsa, Okla., after serving 25 years in prison.

In Season 2, "Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox.

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+, with Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk as executive producers.

Season 2 is currently filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta.

The series originally premiered in November 2022 and was the most-watched series on Paramount+ while in season. Season 1 will make its broadcast debut July 14 on CBS.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness and the Yellowstone prequels 1923 and 1883.

