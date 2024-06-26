Trending
June 26, 2024

'Rivals' teaser brings Jilly Cooper novel to life

By Annie Martin
David Tennant plays Tony Baddingham in "Rivals," a series adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel. Photo courtesy of Hulu
David Tennant plays Tony Baddingham in "Rivals," a series adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel. Photo courtesy of Hulu

June 26 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new show Rivals.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the series Wednesday featuring David Tennant.

Rivals is based on the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, the second book in her Rutshire Chronicles series.

"Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack, Caitriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Rivals is produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and executive produced by Cooper, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Laura Wade and Lee Mason. Elliot Hegarty is the lead director.

The series will consist of eight episodes and is "coming soon" to Hulu in the United States. The show will stream on Disney+ in other countries later this year.

