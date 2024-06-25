1 of 5 | "SEAL Team" will return for a seventh and final season on Paramount+ in August. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 25 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of SEAL Team Season 7. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's seventh and final season Tuesday.

SEAL Team is a military drama following Bravo team, the Navy SEALs' most elite unit, as they execute high-stakes operations to defend their country at a personal cost.

David Boreanaz stars alongside Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian and Beau Knapp.

Season 7 finds Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggling to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood, according to a press release.

Ray Perry (Brown) questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears, while Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility.

Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas, as Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks) ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage.

"Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe," an official synopsis reads.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, with Boreanaz, Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen as executive producers.

Season 7 was filmed in Los Angeles and on location in Columbia and consists of 10 episodes. The season will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 11 on Paramount+.

Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Paramount+.