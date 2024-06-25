Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 25, 2024 / 3:29 PM

'SEAL Team' takes 'one last ride' in final season trailer

By Annie Martin
"SEAL Team" will return for a seventh and final season on Paramount+ in August. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 5 | "SEAL Team" will return for a seventh and final season on Paramount+ in August. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 25 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of SEAL Team Season 7.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's seventh and final season Tuesday.

Advertisement

SEAL Team is a military drama following Bravo team, the Navy SEALs' most elite unit, as they execute high-stakes operations to defend their country at a personal cost.

David Boreanaz stars alongside Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian and Beau Knapp.

Season 7 finds Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggling to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood, according to a press release.

Ray Perry (Brown) questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears, while Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility.

Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas, as Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks) ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage.

"Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, with Boreanaz, Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen as executive producers.

Season 7 was filmed in Los Angeles and on location in Columbia and consists of 10 episodes. The season will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 11 on Paramount+.

Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Disclaimer': Cate Blanchett thriller coming to Apple TV+ in October
TV // 4 hours ago
'Disclaimer': Cate Blanchett thriller coming to Apple TV+ in October
June 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared a premiere date and first-look photo for "Disclaimer," a new series based on the Renée Knight novel.
Eugene Levy's 'Reluctant Traveler' renewed for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
Eugene Levy's 'Reluctant Traveler' renewed for Season 3
June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" for a third season on Monday.
'The Bear' Season 3 to hit Hulu three hours early
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear' Season 3 to hit Hulu three hours early
June 24 (UPI) -- Hulu announced Season 3 of FX series "The Bear" will drop all 10 episodes on the streaming platform three hours ahead of the original scheduled time.
Will Smith to debut new single at 2024 BET Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Will Smith to debut new single at 2024 BET Awards
June 24 (UPI) -- Will Smith will debut his new single, "Cousins," at this weekend's 2024 BET Awards, the cable network announced Monday.
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
TV // 3 days ago
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
June 22 (UPI) -- General Hospital and Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey has announced he is stepping away from acting to focus on his family. 
'Only Murders in the Building' photo: Longoria, Levy, Galifianakis appear on set
TV // 4 days ago
'Only Murders in the Building' photo: Longoria, Levy, Galifianakis appear on set
June 21 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis joined Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4.
'Sweet Home' trailer teases 'ultimate showdown' in final season
TV // 4 days ago
'Sweet Home' trailer teases 'ultimate showdown' in final season
June 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean apocalyptic horror series, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci lead voice cast of 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
TV // 4 days ago
Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci lead voice cast of 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
June 21 (UPI) -- Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci and Mckenna Grace are set to lead the voice cast of Prime Video's planned animated series, "Batman: Caped Crusader."
Riz Ahmed to star in new Prime Video comedy series
TV // 4 days ago
Riz Ahmed to star in new Prime Video comedy series
June 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a half-hour series from Oscar- and Emmy-winner Riz Ahmed.
Patrick Dempsey joins cast of 'Dexter' prequel
TV // 4 days ago
Patrick Dempsey joins cast of 'Dexter' prequel
June 21 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" alum Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dexter" prequel on Showtime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement