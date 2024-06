1 of 5 | "Lanterns" will unite Green Lanterns from DC Comics. Photo courtesy of DC Studios

June 25 (UPI) -- Max announced Tuesday that it has greenlit the DC Comics series Lanterns. The live-action series unites Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy and Tom King will co-write and executive produce Lanterns. Mundy will be the showrunner. Advertisement

Lindelof created HBO's The Leftovers with author Tom Perrotta and the network's Watchmen sequel series. Mundy was an executive producer on Netflix's Ozark and HBO's True Detective Night Country.

King is also writing the upcoming Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of DC Studios. In a statement, they said Lanterns will tie in with their theatrical relaunch of Superman.

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with Superman."

Max is also producing The Penguin, a spinoff from The Batman films.

Ryan Reynolds played Hal Jordan in a 2011 Green Lantern movie, which Reynolds has since mocked in the Deadpool movies.