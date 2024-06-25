1 of 6 | Cate Blanchett stars in "Disclaimer," a new series based on the Renée Knight novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 25 (UPI) -- Disclaimer, a new show starring Cate Blanchett, is coming to Apple TV+ in October. Apple TV+ shared a premiere date and first-look photo for the limited series Tuesday.

Disclaimer is a psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel by Renée Knight. The adaptation is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Y tu mamá también, Gravity).

Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist who built her reputation by exposing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. Her life unravels after receiving a novel from an unknown author about her own dark secrets.

"As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen), and their son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon.

Disclaimer will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 11 on Apple TV+.

The show features a score composed by Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and music producer Finneas O'Connell, the brother of Billie Eilish.

Blanchett's previous TV credits include Mrs. America and Stateless.