June 24 (UPI) -- Hulu announced Season 3 of FX series The Bear will drop all 10 episodes on the streaming platform three hours ahead of the original scheduled time. The season will land on Hulu at 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, and will simultaneously drop on Disney+ in Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt and some Middle Eastern countries, Hulu announced in a news release. Advertisement

The episodes will become available in all other territories on a to-be-determined date.

The third season of the half-hour series follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they struggle to keep The Bear, a former beef stand and current fine dining establishment, afloat in the tumultuous and highly competitive restaurant world.

The season's official description reads: "In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

The Bear also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon appear in recurring roles.