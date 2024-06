1 of 5 | Eugene Levy will return for a third season of "The Reluctant Traveler." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy for a third season on Monday. Season 2 concluded April 12. Levy hosts the travel show that pushes him out of his homebody comfort zones. Season 2 took Levy to Spain, Greece, Italy, Germany, France, Scotland and Sweden. Advertisement

Apple has not announced locations for Season 3, but it committed to eight episodes.

"To be a real seasoned traveler you need to have a strong sense of adventure and curiosity," Levy said in a statement. "I'm ashamed to say over the past two seasons I've developed neither. But I have to admit I'm having a lot of fun putting in the effort."

Levy told UPI he only travels for the show. When he doesn't have to, he still prefers staying home in his own bed, Levy said.

Levy will next appear in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.