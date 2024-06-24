Will Smith to debut new single at 2024 BET Awards

1 of 3 | BET announced Will Smith will debut a new single at the 2024 BET Awards, which will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on the cable network. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Will Smith is slated to unveil his first new single in years at this weekend's 2024 BET Awards, the cable network announced Monday. The BET Awards, which is slated to air at 8 p.m. Sunday, will feature a live performance from Smith, whose most recent studio album, Lost and Found, came out in 2005. Advertisement

"Y'all thought we were finished?! Nahhhh!! Will Smith is set to POP OUT at the 2024 BET Awards with a new single, cousins!! The actor and artist will perform on Culture's Biggest Night on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm ET/PT! BE THERE! #BETAwards," BET announced on social media.

The 2024 BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage," Connie Orlando, executive vice president of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a news release. "We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed."

Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for All the Dogs and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations.

Usher will receive the lifetime achievement award.

