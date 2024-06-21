Riz Ahmed to star in new Prime Video comedy series

1 of 5 | Riz Ahmed is set to star in a Prime Video comedy series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a half-hour series from Oscar- and Emmy-winner Riz Ahmed. The NIght Of, Girls and Sound of Metal actor Ahmed will also produce, write, and star in the show, which doesn't have a name yet. Advertisement

Ben Karlin -- whose credits include Modern Family, The Colbert Report and The Daily Show -- will executive produce and showrun the project with Ahmed.

The series is billed as a funny conspiracy thriller and follows Shah Latif, a struggling actor about to make it big when he experiences an existential crisis.

"I've wanted to tell this story for a long time. It's personal, bold and a lot of fun. It feels so good to be writing and creating it now with this incredible team," said Ahmed in a statement Thursday.