Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 21, 2024 / 8:20 AM

Riz Ahmed to star in new Prime Video comedy series

By Karen Butler
Riz Ahmed is set to star in a Prime Video comedy series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Riz Ahmed is set to star in a Prime Video comedy series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a half-hour series from Oscar- and Emmy-winner Riz Ahmed.

The NIght Of, Girls and Sound of Metal actor Ahmed will also produce, write, and star in the show, which doesn't have a name yet.

Advertisement

Ben Karlin -- whose credits include Modern Family, The Colbert Report and The Daily Show -- will executive produce and showrun the project with Ahmed.

The series is billed as a funny conspiracy thriller and follows Shah Latif, a struggling actor about to make it big when he experiences an existential crisis.

"I've wanted to tell this story for a long time. It's personal, bold and a lot of fun. It feels so good to be writing and creating it now with this incredible team," said Ahmed in a statement Thursday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Patrick Dempsey joins cast of 'Dexter' prequel
TV // 1 hour ago
Patrick Dempsey joins cast of 'Dexter' prequel
June 21 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" alum Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dexter" prequel on Showtime.
Tasya Teles, Blair Lamora: Women rule 'Shoresy'
TV // 3 hours ago
Tasya Teles, Blair Lamora: Women rule 'Shoresy'
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- The cast of the Hulu comedy 'Shoresy,' returning Friday, discuss how women keep the brash hockey player in check.
Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
TV // 18 hours ago
Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
June 20 (UPI) -- "Troppo" -- an Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun -- will kick off its second season July 25 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., Britain, Germany and Austria.
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
TV // 19 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
June 20 (UPI) -- The second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
TV // 21 hours ago
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
June 20 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell says the Falcone crime family is dead and he is now in charge in Thursday's 2-minute trailer for Max's "The Penguin."
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
TV // 23 hours ago
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
June 20 (UPI) -- The Korean original series "Hierarchy" rose to No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said.
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
TV // 1 day ago
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
June 20 (UPI) -- British crime drama "Grantchester" is set to return for a 10th season on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States next year.
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
TV // 1 day ago
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
June 20 (UPI) -- Danny Garcia was crowned the winner of Season 21 of Bravo's "Top Chef" on Wednesday night.
'Too Hot to Handle' teases new Lana, chaos in Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Too Hot to Handle' teases new Lana, chaos in Season 6
June 19 (UPI) -- British dating reality series "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a sixth season on Netflix.
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
June 19 (UPI) -- New docuseries "Simone Biles Rising" and "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" are coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement