Patrick Dempsey joins cast of 'Dexter' prequel

June 21 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey has joined the ensemble of the upcoming Dexter prequel on Paramount+. Dempsey will play the role of Aaron Spencer, captain of Miami Metro Homicide, on Dexter: Original Sin, which is set in 1991, about 15 years before the beginning of the original Dexter. Advertisement

Spencer has a long relationship with Christian Slater's character Harry Morgan, the title character's adoptive father.

"Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances," Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise."

Patrick Gibson from Shadow and Bone will play Dexter in the new series, while Molly Brown has been cast as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt.

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning for the prequel series.

The original show starred Michael C. Hall as Dexter, a serial killer/vigilante, while Jennifer Carpenter played Debra and James Remar played Harry.

It had an eight-season run on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and was followed by the 2021 limited sequel series, Dexter: New Blood.