Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 21, 2024 / 5:30 AM

Tasya Teles, Blair Lamora: Women rule 'Shoresy'

By Fred Topel
From left to right, Blair Lamora, Tasya Teles, Jared Keeso and Keilani Elizabeth Rose star in "Shoresy." Photo courtesy of Hulu
1 of 5 | From left to right, Blair Lamora, Tasya Teles, Jared Keeso and Keilani Elizabeth Rose star in "Shoresy." Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- Actors Tasya Teles and Blair Lamora said that even though the Hulu show Shoresy is named after the Sudbury Bulldogs hockey team captain, their female characters are really in charge.

Season 3, premiering Friday on Hulu, finds Shoresy (Jared Keeso) butting up against owner and general manager Nat (Yeles) and her assistants, Zig (Blair Lamora) and Mig (Keilani Elizabeth Rose). Keeso also created the show.

Advertisement

"I remember Jared saying to me a season or two ago that he really feels that women run the show," Teles told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "He really wanted to have this strong trio of women to embody that and show that on screen to keep the boys in check."

Shoresy did lead the losing Bulldogs to victory in previous seasons. However, he is not camera-friendly and resists Nat's mandates to be more of a public figure.

Advertisement

Nat has Zig and Mig to back her up against Shoresy's resistance. Lamora said their guidance is more vital than the players want to admit.

"We're behind the scenes guiding the boys," Lamora said. "They have all the force and they have a lot of fun but we definitely try to steer the ship as much as possible."

Shoresy and the women trade barbs just as Shoresy smack-talks the opposing players on the ice. Teles said the comedy comes from "that duality of having the female energy and the men's energy in the locker room. That conflict creates so much of the fun."

With a character as brash as Shoresy, he overshadows even the other hockey players. Ryan McDonnell plays Michaels, whom the actor says believes Shoresy mocks him out of love.

McDonnell said he enjoys playing Michael pining for Shoresy's approval in their dysfunctional bromance.

"I feel like playing the guy that never gets the girl, that's always fun," McDonnell said. "Things like that, constant looking and searching always leaves for good material."

For all his attitude, Shoresy also believes in motivating the underdog. His mantra is "find a way to continue" no matter what the Bulldogs face.

Advertisement

This season puts "find a way to continue" to the test in episodes, the specifics of which won't be spoiled in advance. Teles said she appreciated the show moving in a dramatic direction without sacrificing any comedy.

"The message of playing through anything, that can be something that feels like life sometimes," Teles said. "Sometimes you need your family or friends to be there to check you and to make sure that you're not pushing yourself too far."

Lamora agreed that the message of Shoresy applies far beyond the world of hockey or even sports in general. Any setback requires finding a new way to continue.

"It touches on things that I think a lot of people will be able to relate to," Lamora said, adding that these themes are new directions for the show "because we've just been so comedy focused."

For Rose, too, the dramatic arc of Season 3 "was a checkpoint for us" after two and a half seasons of trading zingers back and forth.

Lamora and McDonell said Shoresy does not easily fit into the comedy genre, like many shows cross genres in modern television. Shows like The Bear and Ted Lasso are qualified as half-hour comedies but contain a lot of drama.

Advertisement

McDonnell even cited the HBO drama Succession, which was full of comedic banter between the privileged siblings.

"That emotional stuff is what comes from real moments," McDonnell said. "And humor comes in really sad moments too."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
TV // 14 hours ago
Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
June 20 (UPI) -- "Troppo" -- an Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun -- will kick off its second season July 25 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., Britain, Germany and Austria.
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
TV // 16 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
June 20 (UPI) -- The second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
TV // 18 hours ago
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
June 20 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell says the Falcone crime family is dead and he is now in charge in Thursday's 2-minute trailer for Max's "The Penguin."
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
TV // 19 hours ago
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
June 20 (UPI) -- The Korean original series "Hierarchy" rose to No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said.
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
TV // 21 hours ago
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
June 20 (UPI) -- British crime drama "Grantchester" is set to return for a 10th season on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States next year.
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
TV // 22 hours ago
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
June 20 (UPI) -- Danny Garcia was crowned the winner of Season 21 of Bravo's "Top Chef" on Wednesday night.
'Too Hot to Handle' teases new Lana, chaos in Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Too Hot to Handle' teases new Lana, chaos in Season 6
June 19 (UPI) -- British dating reality series "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a sixth season on Netflix.
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
June 19 (UPI) -- New docuseries "Simone Biles Rising" and "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" are coming to Netflix.
'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
TV // 2 days ago
'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
June 18 (UPI) -- The science-fiction dramedy "Resident Alien" has been renewed for a fourth season.
'Pimp My Ride' creators launch 'Resurrected Rides' on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Pimp My Ride' creators launch 'Resurrected Rides' on Netflix
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the new auto series "Resurrected Rides" on Thursday. An update from the creators of "Pimp My Ride" premieres July 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement