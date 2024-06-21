June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Home Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show's third and final season Friday.

Advertisement

Sweet Home is a South Korean apocalyptic horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.

Song Kang stars as Cha Hyun-su, a suicidal teenager who finds new purpose after an apocalypse turns people into monsters. Hyun-su becomes a half-human, half-monster hybrid.

Season 3 opens with the survivors "at a crossroads between monsters and humans, facing greater struggles to make difficult choices. With the stadium safehouse compromised and new threats emerging, the stakes have never been higher," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Hyun-su (Song) vow to kill and prepare for a final showdown with Sang-wook/Ui-myeong (Lee Jin-uk).

"From terrifying monsters born from greed to exploring life amid monsterization, the final season now takes us to the ultimate showdown to save all."

Sweet Home Season 3 premieres July 19 on Netflix.