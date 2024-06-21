Trending
TV
June 21, 2024 / 3:43 PM

'Only Murders in the Building' photo: Longoria, Levy, Galifianakis appear on set

By Annie Martin
Eva Longoria will play Selena Gomez's Mabel in a fictional movie in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Eva Longoria will play Selena Gomez's Mabel in a fictional movie in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis have joined the Only Murders in the Building cast on the set of Season 4.

Hulu shared a photo Friday that shows the trio posing with series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The caption confirmed Longoria, Levy and Galifianakis will play Mabel (Gomez), Charles-Haden (Martin) and Oliver (Short) in a fictional movie being filmed in Season 4. Each pair wears matching outfits in the photo.

A Season 4 teaser trailer released in May showed Mabel, Charles and Oliver head to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio wants to make a film based on their true crime podcast.

"As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey -- traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents," an official description reads.

The season will also feature Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu.

Longoria will also star in Land of Women, a comedy-drama series based on the Sandra Barneda novel. The show premieres June 26 on Apple TV+.

