June 20, 2024 / 1:00 PM

'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10

By Karen Butler
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It is unknown if the actor will reprise his "Yellowstone" character John Dutton in Season 5B. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | Kevin Costner attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It is unknown if the actor will reprise his "Yellowstone" character John Dutton in Season 5B. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone is set to premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the contemporary western is currently filming in Montana.

No cast list has been disclosed yet. Previous seasons have starred Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille.

Costner previously said he would not return to the show because of scheduling conflicts related to his two-part movie Horizon: An American Saga; however, last year's writers and directors strikes postponed the filming of Yellowstone Season 6, leading to speculation Costner might actually return.

Costner is still an executive producer on the series, which premiered in June 2018.

Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923 were released in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

