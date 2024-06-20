Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25

June 20 (UPI) -- Troppo -- a contemporary Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun -- is set to kick off its second season July 25 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the United States, Britain, Germany, and Austria.
"Six months after Ted Conkaffey (Jane) and Amanda Pharrell (Chamoun) solved their first murder case, the unlikely duo is now investigating the bizarre local murder of a healing retreat leader with connections to an exotic drug ring and a 'bikie' gang," a synopsis said.