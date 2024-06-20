'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025

June 20 (UPI) -- British crime drama Grantchester is set to return for a 10th season on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States next year.

Filming on the fresh run of episodes is to begin in July.

Robson Green and Rishi Nair will play Detective Inspector Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram respectively.

The ninth season saw the departure of Tom Brittney's character, Reverend Will Davenport.

Returning cast members will include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as Detective Constable Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

"This show is a testament to our lovely team -- the cast and crew. I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!" writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said in a statement Thursday.