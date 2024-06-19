'Too Hot to Handle' teases new Lana, chaos in Season 6

#TooHotToHandle: Season 6. Coming 19 July, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/TyZKSfoxhp— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 19, 2024

June 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Wednesday.

Too Hot to Handle is a British dating reality series featuring singles who live together but are forbidden from any sexual contact. Breaking the rules detracts from the $250,000 prize.

In previous seasons, contestants weren't aware of the show's rules before joining the cast. Season 6, however, featured the show's first open casting call.

The Season 6 preview teases new drama and chaos, along with a new Lana, the show's virtual assistant and host.

Too Hot to Handle will return July 19 on Netflix.

Other Netflix reality series include Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match.