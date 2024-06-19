1 of 5 | "Simone Biles Rising," a new docuseries about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is coming to Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 19 (UPI) -- New docuseries Simone Biles Rising and Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam are coming to Netflix in July. Simone Biles Rising is a two-part series that follows gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of her expected return to the Olympics in Paris this year.

Biles, 27, a seven-time Olympic medalist considered by many to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, citing struggles with her mental health.

Simone Biles Rising is directed by Katie Walsh. Part 1 of the four-episode series will premiere July 17 on Netflix ahead of the start of the Paris Summer Olympics.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam will premiere July 24 on Netflix.

The docuseries explores the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, "the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and O-Town," according to an official description.

Pearlman died in prison at age 62 in August 2016 after being sentenced to 25 years in 2008 for charges related to his reported $30 million Ponzi scheme.

Other upcoming Netflix docuseries include America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Life on Our Planet, a documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman.