Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 19, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix

By Annie Martin
"Simone Biles Rising," a new docuseries about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is coming to Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | "Simone Biles Rising," a new docuseries about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is coming to Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 19 (UPI) -- New docuseries Simone Biles Rising and Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam are coming to Netflix in July.

Simone Biles Rising is a two-part series that follows gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of her expected return to the Olympics in Paris this year.

Advertisement

Biles, 27, a seven-time Olympic medalist considered by many to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, citing struggles with her mental health.

Simone Biles Rising is directed by Katie Walsh. Part 1 of the four-episode series will premiere July 17 on Netflix ahead of the start of the Paris Summer Olympics.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam will premiere July 24 on Netflix.

The docuseries explores the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, "the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and O-Town," according to an official description.

Advertisement

Pearlman died in prison at age 62 in August 2016 after being sentenced to 25 years in 2008 for charges related to his reported $30 million Ponzi scheme.

Other upcoming Netflix docuseries include America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Life on Our Planet, a documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
TV // 18 hours ago
'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
June 18 (UPI) -- The science-fiction dramedy "Resident Alien" has been renewed for a fourth season.
'Pimp My Ride' creators launch 'Resurrected Rides' on Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
'Pimp My Ride' creators launch 'Resurrected Rides' on Netflix
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the new auto series "Resurrected Rides" on Thursday. An update from the creators of "Pimp My Ride" premieres July 24.
Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
June 18 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is back for the fourth season of his Peacock talk show, "Hart to Heart." The series will stream on Thursday.
'Lady in the Lake' trailer: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram collide in new thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Lady in the Lake' trailer: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram collide in new thriller
June 18 (UPI) -- "Lady in the Lake," a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
TV // 1 day ago
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
LOS ANGELES, June 18 (UPI) -- Dannii Minogue described the journeys of the contestants on gay dating show "I Kissed A Boy," now streaming on Hulu, including one extreme example of a former Mormon exploring his sexuality.
'Women in Blue' trailer inspired by Mexico's first female police force
TV // 2 days ago
'Women in Blue' trailer inspired by Mexico's first female police force
June 17 (UPI) -- "Women in Blue," a new Spanish-language crime drama starring Bárbara Mori, is coming to Apple TV+.
'House of the Dragon': Aegon declares war in 'weeks ahead' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'House of the Dragon': Aegon declares war in 'weeks ahead' trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- The Dance of the Dragons unfolds in a trailer for the "weeks ahead" in "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
TV // 4 days ago
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew McCarthy told UPI penning his 2021 memoir, "Brat," helped him process his resentment over how his generation of successful young actors were unfairly and unflatteringly labeled the "Brat Pack" in the 1980s.
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
TV // 5 days ago
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
June 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" family is mourning the death of Seven, the canine cast member that played Daryl's sidekick on the zombie-apocalypse drama.
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
TV // 5 days ago
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
June 14 (UPI) -- Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker have signed on to star in the MGM+ adaptation of Stephen King's book, "The Institute."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' announced at Nintendo Direct
'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' announced at Nintendo Direct
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 4, moving from Syfy to USA Network
Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement