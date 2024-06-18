Trending
TV
June 18, 2024 / 12:00 PM

'Lady in the Lake' trailer: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram collide in new thriller

By Annie Martin
Natalie Portman (R) and Moses Ingram star in "Lady in the Lake," a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Natalie Portman (R) and Moses Ingram star in "Lady in the Lake," a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Lady in the Lake.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Lady in the Lake is a noir thriller based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name. The adaptation is created, executive produced, written and directed by Alma Har'el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett.

Portman and Ingram play Maddie Schwartz and Cleo Johnson, two women whose lives collide on a fatal collision course when the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving in 1966.

"Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Cleo is heard questioning Maddie in a voiceover.

"I saw you once, Maddie Schwartz. Before any of this began, I saw you. Alive, I was Cleo Johnson, but in my death, I became the lady in the lake," she says. "Your writing dreams ruined your life. Now you wanted those same dreams to rewrite it. But why did you need to drag my dead body into it?"

Y'lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince also star.

Lady in the Lake will have a two-episode premiere July 19 on Apple TV+.

Other upcoming book adaptations include It Ends with Us and My Lady Jane.

