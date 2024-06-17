Trending
TV
June 17, 2024 / 1:12 PM

'Women in Blue' trailer inspired by Mexico's first female police force

By Annie Martin
Spanish-language crime drama "Women in Blue" is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
June 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new show Las Azules, or Women in Blue.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Spanish-language series Monday featuring Bárbara Mori.

Women in Blue is inspired by true stories of Mexico's first female police force. The show is set in 1971 and centers on four women who join the force, only to discover their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer.

"As the body count grows, María (Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice," an official synopsis reads.

The all-Hispanic cast also includes Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappán and Horacio García Rojas.

Women in Blue is created by Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi, with Rovzar, Wendy Riss, Erica Sánchez Su, Sandra Solares and Billy Rovzar as executive producers.

The series will have a two-episode premiere July 31.

Apple TV+ shared a first-look photo for the show in May.

