June 17, 2024 / 11:30 AM

'House of the Dragon': Aegon declares war in 'weeks ahead' trailer

By Annie Martin
Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing the "weeks ahead" in House of the Dragon Season 2.

The network shared a trailer for the season's remaining episodes Sunday following the Season 2 premiere.

House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show revolves around the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession in the Targaryen family that takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones.

In the trailer, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is seen declaring war, seemingly after discovering the murder of his son and heir, Prince Jaehaerys, who was killed in the Season 2 premiere.

Meanwhile, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is shown confronting her husband Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and accusing him of weakening her claim to the throne.

The preview also teases the importance of dragons in the coming conflict, with Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) asserting, "This war will not be won with dragons alone, but with dragons flying behind the armies of men." Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) later adds, "We have given the war to the dragons."

House of the Dragon Season 2 will consist of eight total episodes. New episodes are released Sundays on HBO and Max.

The series was renewed for Season 3 last week ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

