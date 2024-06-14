Trending
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick

By Karen Butler
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead family is mourning the death of Seven, the canine cast member that played Daryl's sidekick, Dog, on the zombie-apocalypse drama.

"All dogs go to heaven. Rest in Peace, Seven," the show's X feed announced Thursday.

The show's representatives also shared a photo gallery of Seven living his best life on the set.

His breed and age were not disclosed.

"Rest in peace, Seven. #TWD's best boy," it was captioned.

Norman Reedus, who played Daryl, posted on his Instagram Story: "Gonna miss u seven. Best tv buddy ever," alongside a broken heart emoji.

The dog joined the ensemble in Season 9 and appeared until the show wrapped with Season 11 in 2022.

Reedus told ComicBook.com in 2018 how happy he was to be working with Seven.

"I love it," Reedus said.

"I think he's the smartest cast member we got," he added. "We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better. He'll probably be running the show. It's great! I love it. He loves me, too."

