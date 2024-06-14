Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'

1 of 6 | Ben Barnes is set to star in a limited series based on the Stephen King book, "The Institute." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Punisher alum Ben Barnes and Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker have signed on to star in the eight-episode adaptation of Stephen King's book, The Institute. "When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities," a synopsis of the thriller said. Advertisement

"In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide,"

The MGM+ show was created by executive producer-director Jack Bender -- whose credits include Lost and Mr. Mercedes -- and executive producer-writer Benjamin Cavell, who has worked on Justified and The Stand.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work again with Stephen King. And The Institute, based on his critically acclaimed novel, is an exciting addition to the MGM+ original series slate," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"There is no creative team I would trust more to bring the book to life than Jack and Ben, whose creative vision and love of Mr. King's voice, will bring this thought-provoking and gut-wrenching story to life, in the engaging, cinematic, and thrilling style MGM+ viewers expect."