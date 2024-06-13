Trending
June 13, 2024 / 4:26 PM

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart

By Fred Topel
Sadie Sink has bittersweet feelings about the end of "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sadie Sink has bittersweet feelings about the end of "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star Sadie Sink says she's been in touch with Kate Bush since the singer's anthem "Running Up That Hill" was featured in Season 4.

Sink, 22, told UPI she has been in contact with Bush since the season aired but said they have not met in person.

Bush's song played during a gripping scene featuring Sink's character, Max, in Season 4 and became Max's theme for escaping monsters. Sink said she further explored Bush's catalog after "Hill" played such a pivotal role in the season.

"I did finally get to get in contact with her in other ways," Sink said in a Zoom interview for her new film, A Sacrifice. "I'm so thankful for her contributions to the show and to the character of Max so she holds a very, very special place in my heart."

"Running Up That Hill" was originally released in 1985 and re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022 after being featured on Stranger Things. The song passed 1 billion streams on Spotify in June 2023.

In her interview with UPI, Sink also said she's anticipating bittersweet feelings as Stranger Things films its final season. Season 5 of the Netflix hit is in production for a 2025 release.

"I would keep going if they wanted to because I don't really remember a life without it," Sink said. "So it is going to be a super bittersweet ending."

Sink joined the cast in Season 2 and was last seen in Season 4, which left Max in a coma. The actress is still part of the Season 5 cast.

Since Stranger Things, Sink has appeared in other films like the Oscar-winning drama The Whale. Sink credits her emerging career to the show.

"I owe everything to the show," Sink said. "It put me in the position to continue to do what I love."

UPI will present the full interview with Sink and A Sacrifice co-star Eric Bana at the end of June ahead of the film's June 28 premiere.

