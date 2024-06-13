Max renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3 ahead of Season 2

1 of 5 | Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Max renewed Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a third season on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Sunday. The show depicts the House Targaryen nearly two centuries before Daenerys took over. Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play Queen Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, respectively. Advertisement

UPI reviewed the first season positively for its further exploration of the Game of Thrones world and politics. Season 1 ended with the Targaryans contemplating a dragon war against the Hightowers, who usurped control against the late King VIserys' (Paddy Considine) final wishes.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge King is also in the works. A spinoff following Jon Snow has stalled and another prequel did not move past a pilot.

Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall also star.

Season 2 also includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Author George R.R. Martin is an executive producer. His Fire & Blood inspired the series.

Ryan Condal is co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis also executive produce.

New episodes of House of the Dragon stream Sundays at 9 p.m.