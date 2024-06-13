Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 13, 2024 / 1:48 PM

Max renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3 ahead of Season 2

By Fred Topel
Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Max renewed Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a third season on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Sunday.

The show depicts the House Targaryen nearly two centuries before Daenerys took over. Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play Queen Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, respectively.

Advertisement

UPI reviewed the first season positively for its further exploration of the Game of Thrones world and politics. Season 1 ended with the Targaryans contemplating a dragon war against the Hightowers, who usurped control against the late King VIserys' (Paddy Considine) final wishes.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge King is also in the works. A spinoff following Jon Snow has stalled and another prequel did not move past a pilot.

Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall also star.

Season 2 also includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Advertisement

Author George R.R. Martin is an executive producer. His Fire & Blood inspired the series.

Ryan Condal is co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis also executive produce.

New episodes of House of the Dragon stream Sundays at 9 p.m.

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
TV // 1 hour ago
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
June 13 (UPI) -- Actor and WWE star John Cena will host Shark Week on Discovery Channel in July.
Adjoa Andoh: Lady Danbury's past causes her to 'wobble' in 'Bridgerton' S3
TV // 3 hours ago
Adjoa Andoh: Lady Danbury's past causes her to 'wobble' in 'Bridgerton' S3
NEW YORK, June 13 (UPI) -- Adjoa Andoh told UPI the second half of "Bridgerton" Season 3 -- premiering Thursday on Netflix -- will see her confident and influential Lady Danbury lose a bit of her footing.
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
TV // 9 hours ago
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
NEW YORK, June 13 (UPI) -- Mike Colter told UPI that his character, Father David Acosta, still is dedicated to fighting the wicked in the fourth and final season of "Evil," but he's no longer as trusting of the Roman Catholic Church.
Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo still struggle with being 'Unprisoned'
TV // 22 hours ago
Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo still struggle with being 'Unprisoned'
June 12 (UPI) -- Onyx Collective and Hulu released the trailer for "Unprisoned" Season 2 on Wednesday. The show returns July 17 with new guest stars John Stamos, Brenda Song and more.
Zack Snyder animates Thor, Loki in 'Twilight of the Gods' teaser
TV // 22 hours ago
Zack Snyder animates Thor, Loki in 'Twilight of the Gods' teaser
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for Zack Snyder's animated series "Twilight of the Gods," premiering Sept. 19.
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
TV // 1 day ago
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
June 12 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin confirms that his previously canceled "10,000 Ships" TV spinoff pilot has been revived.
'The Boys' to end with Season 5 on Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boys' to end with Season 5 on Prime Video
June 12 (UPI) -- "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has announced that Season 5 of the superhero satire will be its last.
Nate Burleson to host 'Hollywood Squares' featuring Drew Barrymore
TV // 1 day ago
Nate Burleson to host 'Hollywood Squares' featuring Drew Barrymore
June 12 (UPI) -- "CBS Good Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson has signed on to emcee the "Hollywood Squares" game show, which will feature Drew Barrymore in the center square.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 covers Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, more
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 covers Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, more
June 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the song list for "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 on Tuesday ahead of the Thursday premiere of four more episodes.
'Anne Rice's The Talamasca' series greenlit at AMC
TV // 2 days ago
'Anne Rice's The Talamasca' series greenlit at AMC
June 11 (UPI) -- "Anne Rice's The Talamasca," a new show in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, is coming to AMC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
Singer Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis
Singer Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement