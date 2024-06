1 of 5 | Nate Burleson is set to host the latest iteration of "Hollywood Squares." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- CBS Good Mornings co-host Nate Burleson has signed on to emcee the Hollywood Squares game show, which will feature Drew Barrymore in the center square. The revival of the program is expected to premiere in January on CBS and Paramount+. Advertisement

"Two contestants play Tic-Tac-Toe to win money and prizes," a synopsis said.

"The 'board' for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game."

EMMY® AWARD Winner @nateburleson to host @CBS HOLLYWOOD SQUARES. The celebrity-stacked game show, starring @DrewBarrymore as the famed center square, will air Wednesdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) starting in January https://t.co/FmP0racHTJ pic.twitter.com/oUSNrGkrMp— CBS Network PR (@CBSNetworkPR) June 11, 2024

The show dates back to 1965 and last aired in 2004.

Past "center square" celebrities have included Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers, Martin Mull and Paul Lynde.

Peter Marshall, Jon Bauman, John Davidson and Tom Bergeron are among those who have hosted the program.