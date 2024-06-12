George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival

1 of 3 | George R.R. Martin said his "Game of Thrones" spinoff "Ten Thousand Ships" is once again in the works at HBO. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirms that his previously canceled Ten Thousand Ships TV spinoff pilot has been revived. Martin posted on his blog Tuesday that Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eboni Booth is penning a new script for the project. Advertisement

"When not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar," Martin said of The Primary Truth scribe.

"We're all very excited about this one... though we're still trying to figure out how we're going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles."

The pilot was originally penned by Mystic River, Man on Fire and A Knight's Tale writer Brian Helgeland, who told the website Inverse that Martin liked his script, but HBO ultimately decided not to produce it.

"It came out great, but I think they felt the period of my show was too far removed from the pillars of the original," Helgeland said.

Advertisement

"That's why it hasn't been picked up yet, but nothing is ever dead. My script was based on Queen Nymeria and this little blurb about her that was in a Westeros encyclopedia," he added. "Essentially, it was the story of Moses but swapping him out for Nymeria. Her country gets ruined and her people are forced to live on the water, which is why the show was called Ten Thousand Ships. They end up having to leave and find a new home like the Israelites leaving Egypt."

Another Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, kicks off its second season on Sunday.

'Game of Thrones' cast attends Season 8 premiere