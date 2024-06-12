Trending
June 12, 2024 / 3:47 PM

Zack Snyder animates Thor, Loki in 'Twilight of the Gods' teaser

By Fred Topel
Thor is voiced by Pilou Asbaek in Zack Snyder's "Twilight of the Gods." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Thor is voiced by Pilou Asbaek in Zack Snyder's "Twilight of the Gods." Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser Wednesday for Zack Snyder's animated series Twilight of the Gods. The show premieres Sept. 19.

Snyder's take on Norse mythology employs his trademark slow motion battles like in 300 and plenty of animated blood.

The series will see Sigrid (voiced by Sylvia Hoeks) rescue king Leif (Stuart Martin) in battle and Thor (Pilou Asbaek) attack on the couple's wedding night.

Other Norse characters involved include Loki (Paterson Joseph) and Odin (John Noble).

Marvel's Thor comic books are also inspired by Norse mythology. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the live-action movies, with Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Twilight of the Gods is co-created by Snyder, Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, with Snyder, Oliva, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller as executive producers. Xilam Animation handled the animation.

The voice cast also includes Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Kristofer Hivju, Thea Sofie Loch Næss and Peter Stormare.

The first episode and the season finale are directed by Snyder. Other episodes are directed by Oliva, Andrew Tamandi, Tim Divar and Dave Hartman.

Snyder first worked with Netflix on his 2021 film Army of the Dead, which spawned a shared universe of zombie apocalypse films. His movie Rebel Moon: Part 2 premiered in April, with a director's cut of both parts to start streaming Aug. 2.

Snyder's other animated projects include the 2010 feature film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole.

